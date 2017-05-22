KIWANIS OF NICEVILLE-VALPARAISO HELS CHILDREN IN CRISIS

The Kiwanis Club of Niceville-Valparaiso recently presented Children in Crisis a donation of$1,000 to help purchase a new TV and games for the children living at the CIC Children’s Neighborhood. Ken Hair, CIC President & CEO commented, “We have been blessed with great support from the community to build the Children’s Neighborhood. However, it’s a struggle to find the necessary funding to sustain operations. Support from the Niceville-Valparaiso Kiwanis is a tremendous help in our efforts to provide a safe, loving home to the abused, neglected and abandoned children of our community.”

The CIC Neighborhood is a beautiful facility, built by the generous support of the community. It has an emergency shelter for children who are removed without notice from an unsafe environment and five family foster homes for young children. CIC gives a home to about 100 children each year and keeps sibling families together.