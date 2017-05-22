Latest News

KIWANIS OF NICEVILLE-VALPARAISO HELS CHILDREN IN CRISIS

The Kiwanis Club of Niceville-Valparaiso recently presented Children in Crisis a donation of$1,000  to help purchase a new TV and games for the children living at the CIC Children’s Neighborhood.  Ken Hair, CIC President & CEO commented, “We have been blessed with great support from the community to build the Children’s Neighborhood.  However, it’s a struggle to find the necessary funding to sustain operations.  Support from the Niceville-Valparaiso Kiwanis is a tremendous help  in  our efforts to  provide  a  safe,  loving  home  to the  abused,  neglected  and  abandoned children of our community.”
 
The CIC Neighborhood is a beautiful facility, built by the generous support of the community.  It has   an   emergency   shelter   for   children   who   are   removed   without   notice   from   an   unsafe environment and five family foster homes for young children.  CIC gives a home to about 100 children each year and keeps sibling families together. 
Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*