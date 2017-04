KIWANIS STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

We want to recognize the April Kiwanis Club of DeFuniak Springs Students of the Month!

Maude Saunders Elementary: Alejandro Tellez-Gonzales

West DeFuniak Elementary: Audrey Nelson

Mosssy Head Elementary: Jawaun Campbell

Paxton Elem: Trey Smith

Paxton Middle: Austin Ward

Walton Middle School: Will Ealum

Walton Academy: Tatyana Knight

1st Christian Academy Carter Johnson

Congratulations to these students. Well done!