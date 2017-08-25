KKK FLIERS IN PANAMA CITY BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD

Several residents of one Panama City Beach neighborhood were surprised when they discovered Ku Klux Klan fliers in their driveways. The fliers, sealed inside sandwich baggies filled with rocks, were thrown overnight into the driveways of several homes in the Sunnyside community on the west end of Panama City Beach. The community opposes what the KKK represents, according to some of its residents. Dr. Rufus Wood of the Bay County NAACP said it’s disheartening that in the 21st century, society still has to deal with white supremacy.
“I think the way we address it is by breaking the silence,” Dr. Wood said. “All of us have a moral obligation to denounce white supremacy, racism, Neo-Nazi groups, Neo-Confederate groups.” The White Separatist Organization says the group stands for God, race, nation, family, and the United States constitution as it was originally written.