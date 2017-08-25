KKK FLIERS IN PANAMA CITY BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD

Several residents of one Panama City Beach neighborhood were surprised when they discovered Ku Klux Klan fliers in their driveways.

The fliers, sealed inside sandwich baggies filled with rocks, were thrown overnight into the driveways of several homes in the Sunnyside community on the west end of Panama City Beach.

The community opposes what the KKK represents, according to some of its residents.

Dr. Rufus Wood of the Bay County NAACP said it’s disheartening that in the 21st century, society still has to deal with white supremacy.