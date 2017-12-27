KLINGE BROTHERS TO HEADLINE 2018 FLORIDA CHAUTAUQUA ASSEMBLY

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

The Klinge Brothers of Everyday Paranormal, Brad and Barry Klinge, are set to appear on Friday, January 26th, at Walton High School for the 2018 Florida Chautauqua Assembly. The television series, Ghost Lab, started back on October 6th, 2009 which is where the Klinge Brothers are known from. The ghost-hunting brothers founded the Everyday Paranormal in October of 2007, they still, to this day, investigate claims of hauntings or unexplained phenomenon. Their headline presentation will consist of how they conduct an investigation and discuss their past investigations. If anyone wishes to purchase tickets to the Florida Chautauqua assembly, you can go to their web page at www.floridachautauquaassembly.org.