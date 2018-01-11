KREWE DE YAK MARDI GRAS PARADE

Krewe De Yak is a carnival society that is made up of fun and loving residents of Walton County from all walks of life. The Krewe De Yak organization was established in 2009. Prior to that Walton County was the only coastal county between Tallahassee and New Orleans that had no Mardi Gras Krewe. Even though Krewe De Yak in Walton County was established back in 2009, Krewe De Yak has only been hosting the Mardi Gras parade for five years. The Mardi Gras Parade that Krewe De Yak holds brings tourists to DeFuniak Springs which helps the local economy and gives us a chance to show off our beautiful community. One of the bigger things that Krewe De Yak sheds some light on in the Mardi Gras Parade is the multiple organizations in DeFuniak Springs that are commonly overlooked. Events scheduled to take place on January 20th include a Street Fair on Circle Drive at 11:00 a.m., the annual Car Show between 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and the Grand Parade itself will be at 3:00 p.m. If anyone would like to learn more about Krewe De Yak, you can visit their website at www.krewedeyak.org or email krewedeyak@gmail.com. Communications Chairperson Samantha Graves stated, “ Applications are still being accepted for parade entries, vendors, and the Car Show. Applications can be downloaded from the website. If anyone would like more information about helping out with the event or about membership with the Krewe, we’d love to hear from you either by email or text to (850) 419-5977.”

