LADY BRAVES LOOK TO ADVANCE TONIGHT

Walton’s Lady Braves make the trip to Marianna tonight for the Region 1-5A semifinals. Walton and Marianna met twice during the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs won the first game, 1-0, with a walk-off home run in the ninth inning. Walton won the second game here at home, 1-0. Two evenly matched teams go after each other tonight. Marianna reached this game with a win over Bay while Walton beat Tallahassee Godby 15-0 in a 3-inning game. First pitch is set for 7 pm. You can hear the game live on WZEP, AM 1460.