LADY BRAVES OPEN QUEST FOR STATE TITLE TODAY

Walton’s Lady Braves open their question for a 5A state softball championship today in Vero Beach. The Lady Braves (18-6) face Coral Springs Charter this morning at 7:35 CST. The Lady Panthers enter the game with a gaudy 28-1 record. The Lady Braves are led offensively by Jamie Lamb, batting .500 on the year, while Coral Springs Charter counters with Brianna Godfrey, hitting at a .750 clip.

The teams have one common opponent – Baker County – with the Lady Braves winning 2-1 and the Lady Panthers posting a 3-0 win.

The Lady Panthers are ranked No. 3 in the state 5A poll.

The winner of this game will play either Eustis or Wauchula Hardee County for the state title.