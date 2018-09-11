LAFON WHEELER 1957-2018

Mr. Lafon Scott Wheeler, age 61, passed away, Friday, September 7, 2018. He was born January 3, 1957 in Covington, Kentucky to Lafon and Crystal Weaver Wheeler.

Mr. Wheeler was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He worked at Ace Hardware in DeFuniak Springs for several years, he also worked in Marine Construction. He provided Karaoke for weddings and many events in local area, he was known as the Karaoke King. He also served as a volunteer Umpire for the DeFuniak Springs Little League.

Mr. Wheeler was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Wheeler is survived by his fiancé, Jenna Cooke and one son, Scotty Wilmer Wheeler.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Campground Cemetery in Westville, Florida.

Flowers are being accepted.