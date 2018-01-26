LAMAR ALFORD 1941-2018

Mr. Lamar Alford, age 76 of DeFuniak Springs passed away at the family residence Wednesday, January 24, 2018. He was born August 29, 1941, in Holmes County, the son of William Purlis Alford and Myra Bell Murphy Alford. Lamar graduated with a Bachelor’s from University of West Florida. He served his country with the United States Army. Most will remember Lamar in his association with Firestone where he owned and operated the business in DeFuniak Springs for some 50 plus years until the time of his passing. He is predeceased by an infant son, Alan Wayne Alford and his wife Faye Blanchard Alford.

Among survivors are his daughters, Dr. Kelley Renton and Catherine Alford. His brothers, Jerry, Charles and wife Joyce, Earl and wife Ricky and David and wife Bonnie. His sister, Ann Laird and his two granddaughters, Myra and Kyndal also survive.

Those asked to serve as pallbearers are Ken Price, Vic Smith, S.J. Lowe, Davey Alford, Clint Alford, Bret Alford and Danny Alford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lamar Alford’s memory to First Christian Academy, c/o First Baptist Church, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. A time of visitation will be from 10A.M. until 11A.M. Saturday, January 27, 2018, in Jerry Evans Chapel with the funeral beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Tim Burnham officiating. Burial will follow in Sandy Creek Cemetery.

