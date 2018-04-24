LASSIE SCOTT HAGER 1925-2018

Mrs. Lassie Scott Hager, age 92, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018. She was born on May 29, 1925 in Pikeville, Kentucky to Alex Scott Sr. and Lillie W. Whitt. Mrs. Hager was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Hager was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband James Hager; two brothers J.W. Scott and George Scott; and three sisters Opal White, Fern Gooslin, and Sadie Hager.

Mrs. Hager is survived by her four sons Doug Hager and wife Debbie of Pensacola, Florida, Jimmy Hager Sr. and wife Janet of Pensacola, Florida, Eddy and wife Debbie of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Eugene and wife Polly of Ohio; three daughters Lillie Gilroy of Crestview, Florida, Irene Hager of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Mary Ann Cook of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; and one brother Alex Scott Jr.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 ~ 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

