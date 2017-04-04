Mrs. Laureine Gordon Green, age 84, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017. She was born November 20, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mrs. Green was a resident of Walton County, Florida. She was Catholic by faith. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed going to Callahan’s Restaurant in Destin, Florida.

Mrs. Green is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Deborah Green Willy and two brothers Harry and Charles Gregory.

Mrs. Green is survived by her loving husband David S. Green and one daughter Carol Marie Green both of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and one nephew Charles Gregory.

A time of visitation will be held at 1:00~2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Sam Dunnaway officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Graveside Services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2017 in the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Middle River, Maryland.