LAUREL HILL MAN KILLED IN SUNDAY WRECK

A Laurel Hill man was killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Okaloosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. James C. Brooks, 32, was driving a Chevrolet Spark east on C.R. 602 around 11:45 a.m. Troopers said Brooks veered across the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic near S.R. 85, which caused him to hit the front of a Ford Explorer driven by Daniel Brown, 35, of Laurel Hill. Troopers said Brown was unable to take evasive action in time to avoid the wreck. Brooks was pronounced dead on scene. Brown was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, but troopers didn’t note any reported injuries. Charges in the wreck are pending further investigation.