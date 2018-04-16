Latest News
Law enforcement leaders graduate from Florida Leadership Academy

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 40 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy on April 13th, 2018. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 31 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Florida Sheriff’s Association in Tallahassee. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Florida Leadership Academy. The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

 

Joseph Abollo             Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Molly Akin                 Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Anthony Allaire          Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Laura Anstead            Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

Saundra Batie             Florida Highway Patrol

Benjamin Benedict     Leon County Sheriff’s Office

Cordis Blackwood      Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Vincent Boccio           Tallahassee Police Department                     

Bradford Bowlin         Lake County Sheriff’s Office

James Buchbinder      Ocala Police Department

Bartell Clemons         Tallahassee Police Department

Chad Cutkomp            Florida Department of Corrections

Jessica Davenport       Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Philip Di Gaetano       Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Nitza Dominguez       Miami-Dade Police Department

Daniel Eberly III         Coconut Creek Police Department

Trish Eldridge            Florida Sheriff’s Association

Natalie Gillespie        St. Augustine Beach Police Department

Russell Gordon           Bradford County Sheriff’s Office

Monica Gray               Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

Todd Greene               Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Harrison            Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Stephen Jencks           Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Darren Karp                Coconut Creek Police Department

Scott Kinney               Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin McGee            Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

William Mittwede      St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Murphey              Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Negrete               Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Jarritt Negri                Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Deanna Phillips          Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

George Price III          Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Keith Quick                Venice Police Department

Orlando Roman          Orange County Corrections Department

Jennifer Scavotto        Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Leonard Tyree II         Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

David Webb Jr.           Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

David Williams          Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Tanesha Williams      Florida Sheriff’s Association

Frank Zadnik III          Ocala Police Department

