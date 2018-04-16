Law enforcement leaders graduate from Florida Leadership Academy

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 40 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy on April 13th, 2018. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 31 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Florida Sheriff’s Association in Tallahassee. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Florida Leadership Academy. The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.
Joseph Abollo Indian River County Sheriff’s Office
Molly Akin Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Anthony Allaire Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Laura Anstead Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Saundra Batie Florida Highway Patrol
Benjamin Benedict Leon County Sheriff’s Office
Cordis Blackwood Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
Vincent Boccio Tallahassee Police Department
Bradford Bowlin Lake County Sheriff’s Office
James Buchbinder Ocala Police Department
Bartell Clemons Tallahassee Police Department
Chad Cutkomp Florida Department of Corrections
Jessica Davenport Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Philip Di Gaetano Hernando County Sheriff’s Office
Nitza Dominguez Miami-Dade Police Department
Daniel Eberly III Coconut Creek Police Department
Trish Eldridge Florida Sheriff’s Association
Natalie Gillespie St. Augustine Beach Police Department
Russell Gordon Bradford County Sheriff’s Office
Monica Gray Florida Department of Juvenile Justice
Todd Greene Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Harrison Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Stephen Jencks Bay County Sheriff’s Office
Darren Karp Coconut Creek Police Department
Scott Kinney Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Dustin McGee Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
William Mittwede St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office
Joel Murphey Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
Luis Negrete Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jarritt Negri Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
Deanna Phillips Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
George Price III Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Keith Quick Venice Police Department
Orlando Roman Orange County Corrections Department
Jennifer Scavotto Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
Leonard Tyree II Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
David Webb Jr. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
David Williams Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Tanesha Williams Florida Sheriff’s Association
Frank Zadnik III Ocala Police Department