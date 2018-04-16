Law enforcement leaders graduate from Florida Leadership Academy

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 40 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy on April 13th, 2018. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 31 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Florida Sheriff’s Association in Tallahassee. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Florida Leadership Academy. The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Joseph Abollo Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

Molly Akin Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Anthony Allaire Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Laura Anstead Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

Saundra Batie Florida Highway Patrol

Benjamin Benedict Leon County Sheriff’s Office

Cordis Blackwood Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Vincent Boccio Tallahassee Police Department

Bradford Bowlin Lake County Sheriff’s Office

James Buchbinder Ocala Police Department

Bartell Clemons Tallahassee Police Department

Chad Cutkomp Florida Department of Corrections

Jessica Davenport Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Philip Di Gaetano Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Nitza Dominguez Miami-Dade Police Department

Daniel Eberly III Coconut Creek Police Department

Trish Eldridge Florida Sheriff’s Association

Natalie Gillespie St. Augustine Beach Police Department

Russell Gordon Bradford County Sheriff’s Office

Monica Gray Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

Todd Greene Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler Harrison Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Stephen Jencks Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Darren Karp Coconut Creek Police Department

Scott Kinney Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin McGee Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

William Mittwede St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Joel Murphey Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Negrete Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Jarritt Negri Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Deanna Phillips Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

George Price III Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Keith Quick Venice Police Department

Orlando Roman Orange County Corrections Department

Jennifer Scavotto Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Leonard Tyree II Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

David Webb Jr. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

David Williams Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Tanesha Williams Florida Sheriff’s Association

Frank Zadnik III Ocala Police Department