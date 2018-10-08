LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING FOR SUSPECT AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after he reportedly fled following a high-speed pursuit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Xterra was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Highway 231 around 7 a.m. Saturday and failed to stop for law enforcement. The vehicle then traveled down County Road 390 where officials say the driver almost caused several accidents. They say the vehicle turned left down County Road 389 and then onto Mosley Drive before the vehicle was stopped by troopers. The driver then reportedly fled into the woods. Officials say the suspect has not been located and he is a young adult white male last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white basketball gym shorts. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020

Share This Post





