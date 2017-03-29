LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS ON TAP

Law Enforcement Officers from across Okaloosa County are gearing up for the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics today.

In Crestview, the Torch Run begins around 9 a.m. and will go from the Publix north on Highway 85 to Main Street and on to the War Memorial. In the Fort Walton Beach area, the Torch Run will begin at the Publix off Racetrack Road around 11 a.m. and will travel south along Eglin Parkway to Brooks Street and Highway 98, ending at Fort Walton Landing.

Motorists – please watch out for the runners and practice patience on the roadways as the participants work to raise money for Florida’s Special Olympians! In the meantime, you can also show your support by dropping off a donation at any area law enforcement agency or head to specialolympics.org for more information!