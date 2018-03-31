LAWERENCE THOMAS KLANG 1970-2018

Mr. Lawerence Thomas Klang, age 47, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018. He was born on December 17, 1970 in Fort Worth, Texas to Lawrence T. Klang, Sr. and Janette Rees Klang.

Mr. Klang was a gifted and talented chef. He mentored many young chefs. Mr. Lawrence spent his life pursuing his passion. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.

Mr. Klang was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Mr. Klang is survived by his many friends and family members; and also his wife, Laura Pentel-Klang; and their beloved cat, Sage. He will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Food for Thought, Inc., 174 Watercolor Way, Suite 103 #286, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolence and sign guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.