Lawmaker wants to disband Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

AL.com

An increase in traffic fatalities and a decrease in the number of state troopers are among the reasons one lawmaker wants to disband the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Rep. Phillip Pettus, R-Greenhill, filed House Bill 425 on Thursday after months of work on the legislation to undo the creation of the state’s chief law enforcement agency.

“It’s just too big,” said Pettus, a retired state trooper. “They’ve got too many chiefs and not enough Indians.”

ALEA was formed in 2015 as the new home for three state law enforcement agencies and nine other divisions, which include state troopers.

When legislation was sponsored in 2013 to create ALEA, supporters projected it would save $260 million over 10 years.

But, Pettus said the state isn’t saving money, and the quality of services provided has digressed.

Earlier this year, ALEA Secretary Stan Stabler told lawmakers there has been a 30 percent drop in the number of troopers in highway patrol since 2009. During that same period, traffic fatalities have increased by 25 percent.

Stabler shared those numbers in January when he asked for a $60 million increase in the agency’s budget for fiscal year 2018.

“It’s not saving us money if they’re having to ask to increase the budget from $44 million to $104 million,” Pettus said. “And, we have less troopers. They don’t have money for tires and oil changes or bullet proof vests. The morale is just bad among the troopers.”

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, sponsored legislation that created ALEA in 2013.

In an email statement from his office, Marsh said he “does not believe ALEA needs to be disbanded and that with the appropriate leadership the agency should run as promised.”

Robyn Bryan, an ALEA spokeswoman, said since the agency’s formation, “Alabama State Troopers have operated under one command with a single vision, policy and governance.”

“Agency leadership is still evaluating the financial impact Rep. Phillip Pettus’ bill to disband ALEA would have on the multifaceted agency,” Bryan said in a statement. “Shared costs, including leased office space and administrative support, as well as the ability to save money by making purchases as a consolidated agency are two areas of concern.”

Pettus said while costs for the various division and agencies have been shared, so have the duties assumed by troopers and other agents.

“The troopers are so busy they don’t even have time to patrol,” Pettus said.

Bryan said in her emailed statement that ALEA’s formation has improved state response time to major emergencies.

“One of the benefits of consolidation is the immediate ability to allocate state police resources during disasters and other times of need, which allows ALEA to act more swiftly and efficiently to ensure the public’s safety,” the statement reads. “It also has resulted in improved response times to major events.”

Pettus, however, said that assertion is irrelevant.

“If a hurricane was to hit or some other natural disaster happened and you sent all of the troopers that were needed to address it, there would be none anywhere else in the state. The problem is we just don’t have enough of them. We have just over 200 patrol troopers, when we are supposed to have about 1,000. Some counties don’t even have a trooper assigned to their area.”

Pettus said he hopes ALEA administrators will work with him.

“I haven’t gotten any kind of response from them.” Pettus said. “We need some action–not just words.”

The following agencies and divisions were consolidated to create ALEA: Alabama Department of Homeland Security, Alabama Fusion Center, Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center, Alabama Marine Police, Alabama Department of Public Safety, Alabama Bureau of Investigation, Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control Board Enforcement and Office of Prosecution Services’ Computer Forensic Laboratories, as well as portions of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, Alabama Department of Revenue, Alabama Public Service Commission and Alabama Forestry Commission.