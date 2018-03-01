LAWN MOWER THEFT SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

A concerned citizen of DeFuniak Springs informed the City of Defuniak Springs Police Department of the identity of the suspect that stole a multi-thousand dollar lawn mower from Lowes in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, last month. The suspect who was identified as Nicholas Paul Schneider, age 39, from Crestview, Florida, for taking the lawn mower. After stealing the lawn mower, Mr. Schneider sold the lawn mower to a pawn shop in Crestview. Mr. Schneider currently is incarcerated in Okaloosa County Jail, the charges are from an unrelated incident. At the time of this report, a hold will be put on Mr. Schneider for the charges of Grand Theft. The lawnmower that was stolen will be returned to Lowes as soon as the court releases it. As the investigation continues, additional charges may be forthcoming. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief Mark Weeks stated, “It’s our citizens who make the difference. This case may have gone unsolved if it wasn’t for a citizen with information on the suspect. Thank you for help bringing this case to a close.”

