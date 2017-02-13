LBWCC Ranked #2 in State

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College has been ranked No. 2 in Alabama in community colleges.

The ranking comes from Niche, a website that provides data ranking for schools and neighborhoods.

Niche incorporated the following factors into its ranking of community colleges.

Value grade, which incorporates statistics such as average loan amount, alumni earnings and student surveys regarding value. LBWCC earned a B.

Professors’ grade, which incorporates factors such as number of awards won by faculty, student-faculty ratio, as well as student surveys regarding professor quality. LBWCC earned a B.

Student experience grade, which incorporates factors such as retention and graduation rates, as well as student surveys regarding the overall student experience. LBWCC earned an A-.

Student surveys on overall experience. Niche survey responses scored on a 1 to 5 scare regarding the overall experience of students and alumni at each school. LBWCC scored 4.4 out of 5.

Diversity grade, which incorporates factors such as ethnic composition of the student body, proportion of international students and out-of-state students, as well as student surveys regarding diversity on campus. LBWCC earned a C.

Local area grade, which incorporates factors such as median rent, local crime rates, access to amenities, as well as student surveys regarding the local area around campus. LBWCC earned a D+.

LBWCC President Dr. Herb Riedel said, “We are very pleased that Niche recognizes the value of education provided by LBWCC.”

“The ranking highlights the expertise of faculty, outstanding programs of study in academic transfer and technical training, and a caring staff committed to helping students succeed, he said. “We strive to consistently provide a valuable college experience, and comments of current and former students reflect that goal.

Jefferson Davis Community College in Brewton earned the No. 1 ranking.

Boaz’s Snead State Community College earned third place.

Bevill State Community College in Jasper was ranked fourth.

Monroeville’s Alabama Southern Community College was listed No. 5.

Wallace Community College – Dothan earned the sixth place spot.

Shelton State in Tuscaloosa was ranked seventh; Enterprise State Community College was ranked eighth.

LBWCC has campuses in Andalusia, Greenville, Opp and Luverne.

It offers associate of arts and associate of science degrees; as well as career technical programs in automotive mechanics, computer science, cosmetology, diesel and heavy equipment mechanics, esthetics, forest technology, nail technology, medical office administration, air conditioning and refrigeration, industrial electronics, welding. It also offers allied health programs, including EMT and paramedic, diagnostic medical sonography, surgical technology, and nursing.