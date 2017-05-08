LEGISLATURE FAILS TO PAS MEDICAL MARIJUANA AMENDMENT

Friday failed to pass legislation that would have created a framework to carry out a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for a wide variety of patients. Unable to bridge a gap over how many marijuana dispensaries the state should have, Florida lawmakersfailed to pass legislation that would have created a framework to carry out a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for a wide variety of patients.

Implementation of the voter-approved amendment now rests in the hands of state health officials, who have been harshly criticized by legislators, patients, vendors — and judges — for their handling of the state’s current medical marijuana regulations.

“The Florida Legislature chose political gamesmanship over the will of 71 percent of voters,” said Ben Pollara, executive director of the group Florida for Care, who also served as campaign manager for the political committee that backed the amendment. “The will of the people was thwarted again today by Tallahassee politicians, but they can’t deny us forever. Florida for Care will continue fighting to implement the Constitution and bring a compassionate medical marijuana law to this state’s patients.”

A potential deal collapsed Friday evening after the House amended its proposal to impose a cap of 100 retail outlets for each of the state’s medical marijuana operators, over the objections of some Democrats. The Senate had proposed a cap of 10, at least for now.

Critics maintained that an unlimited number of dispensaries would give an unfair advantage to the seven operators currently licensed by the state.

The caps were aimed not at limiting patient access but to ensure that “the golden ticket holders in the state will not be able to continue a monopoly moving forward,” Smith said during floor debate on the House’s proposal late Friday evening.