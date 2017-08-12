LESS CONSTRUCTION MEANS FEWER ACCIDENTS ON WALTON COUNTY ROADS, ADKINSON SAYS

Traveling down U.S. 331 between Freeport and the interstate can be little slow going due to construction. With single lanes and sudden lane changes, traveling throughout the construction zone can be frustrating for many. But, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, as construction lightens up on the highway, motorists seem to be involved in fewer crashes. “I think the fact that we’re going slower for construction was causing some frustration. The lane changes and things of that nature and then as soon as they get through they speed up and so I think it’s a combination of a lot of traffic in a very tight, congested area. And that’s never a recipe for success,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. Sheriff Adkinson says this season they’ve seen 55 fewer crashes than last year.

“That’s a pretty significant drop on 331 and we think that the enforcement and the construction ending in certain areas had had an impact on that,” said Adkinson, “but as we go into construction over the next couple of years, we’re going to have to watch that, what the trends are with that.”