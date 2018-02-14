LETTER OF REPRIMAND ISSUED TO DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAYOR

Monday, February 12th, at the DeFuniak Springs City Council Meeting, City Councilman Ron Kelley presented a letter of censure to Mayor Bob Campbell. It was voted 4 to 1 for the letter of censure to be issued. City Councilman Ron Kelley stated, “Mayor Bob Campbell directed City Manager Danny Lucas to restore utility service to a residence before payment had been made, even though Mayor Campbell does not have any authority to issue a directive to the city manager and the order actually violated the city ordinance.” For those who do not know, a censure is a formal expression of severe disapproval usually in the instance of an elective body. City Councilman Ron Kelley also stated, “Mayor Campbell has previously been counseled by our attorney about such actions. Judging by the council vote, it appears that the council is in hopes that a formal reprimand will convince Campbell to cease those activities. The issue had nothing to do with the utility customer, it was only about the ordinance violation itself.”

Share This Post







