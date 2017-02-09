Local Businessman Cleared of All Charges

Mr. Charles Runge, owner of AA Auto Salvage in Mossy Head, has his life back and is trying to repair his reputation after all charges were dropped against him this week following his arrest on July 21, 2016 by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Runge said it has been a tough experience. “It’s been a nightmare. I mean, who can run a business when you have the Sheriff on TV telling people if he continues to let me operate in this fashion, it would be a detriment to the community? For the first time in the almost 30 years we’ve been here, I wasn’t sure if we were gonna get through it or not.”

Runge, 49, owner of AA Auto Supply was arrested following a lengthy investigation into the practices of his secondary metal recycling company. The Sheriff’s Office said a tip was passed on to investigators in early July 2016 regarding stolen vehicles being sold to the business, which was then not reporting them to the proper law enforcement agency as required by law. Investigators delivered a letter of compliance and began observing vehicles come and go from the property on County Highway 1087.

According to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sent to media last year, Walton County Investigators found the business had filed numerous certificates of destruction through the Tax Collectors office. Of the tickets remaining after the letter of compliance, NONE were reported to LEADS online (an official state reporting system), which is required by FFS 538 part 2

The Sheriff’s Office said Runge purchased and crushed a total of 134 vehicles without reporting the transactions to law enforcement as required by Florida Statute. All 134 transactions occurred after the two-week grace period that was noted in the compliance letter delivered by a WCSO investigator.

However, Assistant State Attorney Joshua A. Mitchell filed a Nolle Prosequi (dismissal of charges) against Runge Monday.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. said, “We are glad to see this issue has been resolved. We have worked to bring this matter to a satisfactory closure since the beginning. Mr. Runge’s business is now in full compliance and charges are no longer necessary.”

However, Runge says he is meeting with a team of attorneys next week to see what can be done. He says the ordeal has cost him thousands of dollars and he is holding the Sheriff responsible.

“I have every intention of making somebody right this wrong. You just cant do somebody this way. I’ve been here almost 30 years and have never been in trouble. I really felt like I was on their team. I was hoping to leave the Sheriff out of it but I have no choice at this point.”