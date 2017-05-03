LOCAL UNION HEAD PLEASED WITH COMMISSIONERS’ DECISION ON FIRE RESCUE

The Walton County Commission’s recent decision to hand over the reins of the Walton County Fire Rescue to the sheriff’s department has drawn mixed reviews. 1st News Now spoke with Javier Canut, President of local union 4413, representing WCFC. Was the commission’s decision a blessing or a curse? “This is a blessing for the rank and file members,” Canut said. “Safety will be increased for the citizens. The sheriff will bring in the organization and the oversight that is needed drastically in our department to streamline everything and increase those services our citizens. With this, we’ll be able to provide better services than we’re currently offering.”