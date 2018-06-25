LOCALS AND TOURISTS ENJOYING RECENTLY RESTORED SHELL POINT BEACH IN FLORIDA

Construction on the Shell Point Beach Nourishment project, which restored Florida’s Shell Point Beach with new sand, and included new and improved amenities, is complete and the destination is once again open to residents and tourists. The $550,000 construction phase, led by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and approved in Phase III of Early Restoration, focused on the county-owned portion of the beach in Wakulla County. The project is enhancing recreational opportunities and restoring lost recreational use due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Three thousand cubic yards of sand were used to restore the width and historic shape and contours of the beach, and monitoring is underway and will continue for two years to ensure the project is achieving our restoration goals. Wakulla County contributed an additional $78,000 to resurface the roadway in front of the beach, install traffic calming devices, improve parking areas, and build a new playground, all key to help make the project a success. “Our coastal resources are vital to Florida’s communities, environment and economy,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein. “DEP was proud to partner with Wakulla County to complete this important project, which will improve the public’s access to and enjoyment of the beautiful coastal resources of this region, as well as protect the dunes and reduce future erosion.”

Share This Post





