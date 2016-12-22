LORENE POWELL RHODES

Lorene Powell Rhodes lost her 14 year battle with dementia / Alzheimer’s on December 17, 2016. Lorene was born and raised in DeFuniak Springs, Fl. She was a loving and caring woman. Her greatest joys were spending time with her extended family and friends. She loved people and she embraced life with a huge smile and a warm greeting for all. She loved to help organize events, was very social and belonged to the local Garden Club, Woman’s Club and various other clubs and societies. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in DeFuniak Springs. After marrying, Lorene and Charles moved to the Northern Virginia area in the early 50’s where they raised their three children. They were a large part of the local Vienna baseball and church community.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles E. Rhodes and her parents Alex and Allie Powell. She leaves behind three sons Charles Rhodes, Jr., Kenneth Rhodes and William Rhodes, their wives, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. There are so many stories and memories that can be shared but just know that she will be greatly missed by all of us.

A time of visitation will be held at 11:00 AM~12:00 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM, January 4, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating.

Burial will follow in the Cluster Springs Cemetery.

Flowers are being accepted.

