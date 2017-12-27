LOST DOG AT ALAQUA ANIMAL REFUGE FOUND

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Thursday, December 21st, Faith, a dog from the Alaqua Animal Refuge, was found after being lost for 6 days. A group of 12 volunteers set out to search for Faith along with the dog’s brother, Frito. The volunteers put up flyers, sent out emails, and put information on social media. After days of relentless searching, a volunteer finally found Faith Thursday early morning. Faith first moved cautiously away from the volunteer. However, through the volunteer’s soft voice calling her name the dog move closer. Faith then saw her brother and instantly ran toward the volunteer. Both Faith and Frito recently graduated from the Alaquas Unconditional Love Program which is a program that rescues unwanted dogs from neglect and abusive situations. Faith was adopted by Frito’s parents and now they stay together as one big happy family.