LT. COL. “RET” EDWARD EUGENE MCNEW 1933-2018

Lt. Col. “Ret” Edward Eugene McNew, age 84, a resident of DeFuniak Springs passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, February 7, 2018. He was born June 20, 1933, in Indiana the son of Bernard Russell McNew and Crystal Geneva Boggs McNew of Brownsville, Indiana. After completing college and receiving a degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio he joined the United States Air Force. He completed pilot training at Spence AFB in Moultrie, GA and then continued as a flight instructor for T33 and T37 aircraft at Moody, AFB in Valdosta, GA. He met his future wife while in Valdosta and when living there they traveled often to Panama City. Liking the area they bought property in DeFuniak Springs for future retirement.

While in the Air Force he graduated from Oklahoma State University with an Aeronautical Engineering Degree and then continued his service to his country as a pilot. He served two tours in Vietnam, first as an RF-101 pilot and second as a Mission Control Officer. He trained in F-111 aircraft until he retired after some 21 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. Ed loved life, loved to laugh, loved building and fixing things and tinkering. He enjoyed his “ranch” with Zebu cattle and ancient donkeys. The thing that gave him absolute joy was being with his wife of 57 years, a true romance. In his later years, a granddaughter, Gwenivere brought delight and happiness to Ed and Lynda. In the morning hours of Wednesday, Ed left on his final mission, as the “advance party” to make a place for his family just as he has always done.

Among survivors are his wife Lynda, his sons, Kirk Eugene and wife Lisa, Craig Edward and wife Laura and his daughter Vicki Van Buren and that very special granddaughter Gwenivere. His brother Russell Dale and his sister Carol Diane; his sisters-in-law Judy and husband Verlon and Patricia and husband Jim and his brother-in-law Carey Wells, Jr and wife Marie. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Keith and by a sister Doris Laverne.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edward Eugene McNew’s memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 12, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. in Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola with full military honors.

