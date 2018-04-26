LYNN HAVEN MAN CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE

A Lynn Haven man is charged with child abuse after a girl reported that he played a “rough game” with her. The girl told Lynn Haven officers that Kevin Saldana played the “Get-on Game” with her in his room, according to an arrest affidavit. The girl said that the game was a “bad game” and a “rough game.” She added that he threw litter boxes at her during the game and held her up by her wrists and shook her. The girl said she heard something pop in her foot and ankle as Saldana held her by her wrists. The arrest affidavit states that the girl had bruises on several parts of her body including her face, right shoulder, left hip, back, and left foot and ankle. Her foot was swollen and the girl was limping, officers wrote. Saldana told officers the injuries happened when the girl fell off the steps to a bunk bed. Officers wrote that kind of fall was not consistent with the girls’ injuries or her story about the incident. They added that the girl had previously been removed from the home for similar abuse allegedly by Saldana.

