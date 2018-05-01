LYNN HAVEN MAN FACING DRUG-RELATED CHARGES

A Lynn Haven man is behind bars after a three-week investigation. According to police, investigators received tips regarding illegal activity by Joseph Paul Parker, 38. Officers say they served a search warrant on Parker’s home on New Jersey Avenue where they found about 940 grams of hydroponic marijuana, 170 grams of cannabis concentrate and multiple packages of THC candy, as well as other illegal products. Investigators also seized nearly $17,000 in cash believed to profit from selling the marijuana items. Parker is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as well as other drug-related charges. He was arrested Friday.

