LYNN HAVEN SPLASH PAD TO OPEN WEDNESDAY

One of the year’s hottest months is almost here. Wednesday is the first day of August, and it also marks the opening of something to help you cool down in the Florida heat. A $200,000 project is finished. Lynn Haven’s splash pad will open Wednesday morning. If you haven’t been following this, it’s located at A.L. Kinsaul Park at the west end of 5th street. Community leaders plan to get together to celebrate at a grand opening that morning at 10 a.m. Get your suits, sunscreen, and kids together for some free fun in the sun.

