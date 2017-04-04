Mable Starnes, age 86, a life-long resident of Walton County, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017.

She was born July 30, 1930 in Hacoda, Alabama to John T. and Addie McCormick Dean.

She was one of the first to be employed as a CNA at the Chautauqua Nursing Center and worked with the Council on Aging, “Meals On Wheels” program until retirement.

Mable was a charter member of the First Assembly of God Church in DeFuniak where she began attending at age 16 and continued as long as her health permitted, making her membership the longest on the church roll. She was quite the Southern cook; always ready and willing to prepare a delicious meal from scratch for her family. The Starnes family vowed no one could cook a pot of chicken and rice like their Mama. All the children were still living at home when their Dad passed away, leaving Mom to fill both roles. With dependence upon the Lord, courage, and determination she successfully raised her family.

She is preceded in death by husband, Reubin Starnes, Sr; sisters, Dezzie Cook of Paxton, FL and Louise Spears of Darlington, FL; and one brother, Buck Dean of Tampa Fl.

Mable is survived by three daughters, Joyce Szilvasy and husband Gerald of DeFuniak, Janet Hurst and husband Patrick of Ponce de Leon, FL and Judy Starnes of Dothan, AL; three sons, Reubin Starnes Jr, John Ocie Starnes and wife Carol of Dothan, AL, and Jimmy Starnes and wife Eve of Ponce de Leon, FL; grandchildren, Brian and Dean Szilvasy, Michael and wife Diane, Patrick E Hurst, Rebekah Arban and husband Lucas, Jennifer Mehlhorn and husband Franz, Angela Benites, Justin Starnes and wife Stevie, Allison Watson and husband Brad, Brandy Laird and husband John, Christopher Starnes and wife Brittany; great-grandchildren, Chase and Katherine Szilvasy, Dylan, Bayleigh, Wesley, Ayden and Gabriel Hurst, Ava Arban, Riley and Marley Mehlhorn, Nicholas, Alexander and Christopher Benites and Caleb and Maggie Starnes; sister, Estelle Ellison Head of Geneva, AL; brother, Cupid (Tobe) Dean and wife Willene of Cantonment, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 N, DeFuniak Springs, Florida, from 5-9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2017 beginning 2 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church in DeFuniak Springs.

Committal services will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.