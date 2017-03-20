MAGGIE EDWARDS McHENRY DAY

1930 – 2017

Mrs. Maggie Edwards McHenry Day, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017. She was born June 25, 1930 in the Valley View Community, Florida to Mack and Annie Wilson Edwards.

Mrs. Day was a lifelong resident of the Valley View Community. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed fishing and gardening. She especially enjoyed having cookouts and spending time with family and friends.

Mrs. Day is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Dan Edwards and James Edwards; three sisters Merlene Deloch, Vick Heaton, and Jessie Shorty Edwards, and one son Ricky McHenry.

Mrs. Day is survived by her three sons Britt McHenry of the Valley View Community, Lefty McHenry of the Valley View Community, Clayton McHenry of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; one daughter Cathy Wilson of Destin, Florida; one brother Linard Edwards and wife Sue of the Valley View Community; four sisters Gerlene Johnson of Argyle, Florida, Barbara “Cookie” Simmons and husband Tommy of Ponce De Leon, Florida, Diane Mercer of Marianna, Florida and Margaret Edwards of the Valley View Community, eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at 1:00~2:00 PM, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Wilbur Williams officiating and Eulogy by Wade Mercer.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to the Emerald Coast Hospice at 200 Grand Blvd, #205, Miramar Beach, Florida 32550.

Burial will follow in the Edwards Family Cemetery in Valley View Community.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.