MAIN STREET MEETING

Thursday, February 8th, at 6:00 p.m., in the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, Main Street held a meeting to show the results of the workshops held throughout the day. The meeting began with the definition of the Main Street Approach: Design, Organization, Promotion, and Economic Utility. The design is aimed at working with everyone to preserve the community and industry. The organization is created to bring everyone in the community together. Promotion is for the buildup and improvement of individual business in the community. Lastly, Economic Utility works to grow all of the local economies.

This approach helps determine what it is needed for a town like ours. Some of the examples that Main Street presented to show what needs to be done were change, high expectations, assets, etc. To learn more about what is going on in town, Main Street met with City Council, Walton County Commissioners, and most of all the community. This input was used to help develop a transformational strategy for DeFuniak Springs to grow. After 84 surveys were completed, Main Street was able to get what the community believes is needed in order for DeFuniak Springs to grow. The survey revealed that when people think about Downtown DeFuniak Springs, they think about History, emptiness, old, quaint, and potential. Some of the ideas for business included, but were not limited to, Coffee Shop/Bakery, Entertainment, and Brewery/Distillery. The biggest problems that were seen embraced the building conditions, vacant buildings, too many service businesses, and not enough retail businesses. Main Street proposed that Downtown DeFuniak Springs needs to strengthen a more resident-based economy and an increased spirit of Chautauqua economy. Some of the ways to increase business are too advertise with promotional businesses that are nationwide, create brochures to show visitors what to do in DeFuniak Springs, and open Downtown businesses longer during an event like Christmas Reflections. Another big change that was recommended is to have more road signs that are bigger and draw attention to how to get to Downtown DeFuniak Springs. Additionally, it was recommended that existing businesses upgrade their own signs. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank Main Street for developing transformational business strategies that might improve Downtown DeFuniak and its economy.