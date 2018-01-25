MAIN STREET TO HOLD MEETINGS

Tuesday, February 6th, through Thursday, February 8th, 2018, Main Street DeFuniak Springs will be hosting Main Street America Resource Development Group. The Florida Main Street and Main Street America national consultant team will be attending these meetings. The purpose of the meetings is to help clarify a vision for downtown DeFuniak Springs that will be based on community input and market data received. Main Street DeFuniak Springs and the consultant team will be hosting Community Town Hall Meetings as an effort to build suggestions for Transformational Strategies that will spur long-term economic growth.

For the process to be most successful, it is important that community feedback is received. Thus, Main Street DeFuniak Springs is urging all individuals in the DeFuniak Springs Community to participate in each and every forum that they are able to attend. Everyone is encouraged to complete the online survey available at www.MainStreetDFS.org. Completed surveys will help the resource team with a starting point. Results of the surveys are confidential and being collected by the National Main Street Center. Although the results will be shared on February 8th, at the Evening Public Meeting.

The Public Forum Agenda for Tuesday, February 6th, begins at 3:30 p.m., with an Open Meeting in DeFuniak Springs City Hall with city and county officials. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a 90-minute Vision Workshop open to the interested public in the Community Center.

The Public Forum Agenda for February 7th and 8th has yet to be determined and/or provided. Executive Director Main Street DeFuniak Springs Jay Evans stated, “We are so blessed to have the amazing team of Main Street America and Florida Main Street executives visit our community. This three-day deep dive and town hall tour will give Main Street DeFuniak Spring the tools we need to capitalize the economic engine in our downtown corridor.”