MAN​ ​ARRESTED​ ​FOR​ ​SEXUALLY​ ​ABUSING​ ​YOUNG​ ​GIRL

AS REPORTED BY WOLFGANG MENSER

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, CHRISTOPHER JAMES NOBLES, 28, WAS CHARGED AND ARRESTED FOR SEXAULLY BATTERY ON A VICTIM LESS THAN 12 YEARS OLD. THE SCHOOL NOTICED THE VICTIM HAD DISPLAYED SUBSTANTIAL BEHAVIORAL CHANGES AND SENT AN INTAKE REPORT TO DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WAS FOUND BY INVESTIGATORS THAT SHOWS THE VICTIM HAD BEEN ABUSED. A MEDICAL EXAMINATION ALSO CONFIRMED THAT ACTS COMMITTED BY JAMES NOBLES WERE CONSISTENT WITH WHAT THE VICTIM TOLD DOCTORS. MR. NOBLES CLAIMED WHEN INTERVIEWED THAT HE HAD NOT SEXUALLY ABUSED THE VICTIM, BUT HE ALSO DID NOT GAVE ANY INDICATION OF WHY THE VICTIM’S BEHAVIOR WAS DIFFERENT. SINCE ALL THAT HAS HAPPENED, THE VICTIM HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM HIS OR HER HOME AND PLACED IN FOSTER CARE.

Share This Post