MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING $12,000 IN SUNGLASSES

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are charging a Shalimar man after they say they linked him to the theft of more than $12,000 in sunglasses from an Okaloosa Island business. Deputies say, Jeffrey Bowes, 48, is charged with burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief. Bowes is accused of using a pry tool to get into Islander Surf and Sport on Miracle Strip Parkway on June 9th. Deputies say surveillance video shows a man and woman outside the business around 11:30 p.m. June 8th and later getting into a dark BMW. They say a man dressed in the same clothes is seen coming back to the store around 4:30 a.m. with a sack. Investigators say they identified the woman in the video and while looking for her, noticed a car matching the one seen in the video as well. They say the car was traced to Bowes and during his arrest, clothing worn in the Islanders’ break-in, as well as a burglary in Santa Rosa County where iPads were stolen. Bowes was also served an outstanding warrant for violating a domestic violence injunction

