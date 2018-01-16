MAN ARRESTED AFTER DEPUTY CONDUCTS TRAFFIC STOP

On Friday, January 12th, at 9:30 a.m., a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle, with no license plate, at the intersection of West Violet Lane and Girl Scout Road. The driver, Dekian Rashawn Clinch, age 23, made statements to the Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy indicating that since he was in line with being a sovereign citizen that he did not need a license plate or a driver’s license to travel. The Deputy then tried to detain Dekian Rashawn Clinch but Mr. Clinch began to resist arrest. Both the Deputy and Dekian Rashawn Clinch ended up in the street where they were seen by a passing good Samaritan who then called 911. Backup was dispatched; but, the Deputy was able to get Mr. Clinch into custody. The Deputy conducted a probable cause search of Mr. Clinch’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle a backpack was found and searched, it contained approximately 110 Xanax bars, numerous oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, two bags of suspected powder cocaine, paraphernalia, and a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun. Dekian Rashawn Clinch was arrested and charged by Walton County Sheriff’s Office with possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia. At the time of this report, Dekian Rashawn Clinch resides at Walton County Jail.

