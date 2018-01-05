MAN ARRESTED FOR COUNTERFEIT BILLS

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kevin Ray Rose, age 29, was arrested by DeFuniak Springs Police Department on two (2) counts of Uttering Counterfeit Bills. On Monday, January 1st, Kevin Ray Rose used counterfeit $20 bills at La Rumbas to pay for his meal, employees noticed the counterfeit bills and contacted DeFuniak Springs Police Department. Mr. Rose became upset and left the La Rumba’s before the police could arrive. The following day on Tuesday, January 2nd, Kevin Ray Rose went to Sundown Inn to check into a room that he paid for with counterfeit bills. Employees at Sundown Inn recognized the counterfeit bills and called Officers to the Inn. When Officers made contact with Mr. Rose, he denied knowing the bills were counterfeit. Then on Wednesday, January 3rd, DeFuniak Springs Police Department Detectives and a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator tracked down Kevin Ray Rose at a residence that was just outside the city. Mr. Rose complied with the Detectives’ request to speak to them at DeFuniak Springs Police Department. While he was being questioned, he made inconsistent statements to Detectives regarding who he received the counterfeit bills from and the knowledge of the bills being counterfeit. Kevin Ray Rose was arrested for two counts of Uttering Counterfeit Bills. He now resides at Walton County Jail where he is waiting for his first appearance at the time of this report.

