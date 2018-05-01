MAN ARRESTED FOR FLEEING SCENE OF CRASH THAT INJURED SIX

A man was arrested Saturday morning for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. Around 9:52 a.m. 27-year-old Kandace Elizabeth Stevens of Bonifay, Florida was traveling on Satellite Road when she turned onto State Road 77 attempting to travel south. Romeo Gomez Diaz, 39-year-old of Sneads, Florida, was traveling south on State Road 77 and hit Stevens’ 2003 Ford Explorer. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, Diaz and one of his passengers, Jose Gomez Godinez, fled the scene of the accident. K-9 teams were called to the scene to track the Diaz. Florida Highway Patrol reports teams tracked Diaz for several hours, covering over five miles through woods, swamps, ponds, and fields. The suspect led officials into Washington County and back into Jackson County where he was located and arrested by Florida Highway Patrol on Vicki Road. The accident report indicates Diaz and his three passengers were under the influence of alcohol and were not wearing seatbelts. Six people were injured in the accident. An 18-year-old, 11-year-old and 71-year-old were taken to Southeast Alabama Medical. They are reported to be in serious condition. Stevens and a one-year-old passenger were transported to Chipley Hospital with minor injuries. Diaz was charged with Violation of Right of Way, DUI with Serious Bodily Injury to another, Aggravated Fleeing with Serious Injury or Death, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury without rendering aid, Resisting arrest without Violence, No Valid Drivers License, and an Open Warrant for Fail to Appear.

