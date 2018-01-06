MAN ARRESTED FOR PUNCHING NURSE

It was just released that on Saturday, December 30th, Skywind Hayes of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 22, was arrested and charged by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery on firefighter/EMT/etc, drug equipment possession, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Skywind Hayes was at Healthmark Regional Hospital off of U.S. Highway 331 South when he hit a female nurse in the face with his fist which caused the nurse’s nose to break. After being hit, the female nurse fell to the ground where she also hit her head on the tile floor. The wound she received required her to have stitches. Skywind Hayes was later found on U.S. Highway 331 South near the Healthmark Regional Hospital. On Skywind Hayes person was a syringe in his front left pocket. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies also located a small black case containing six (6) grams of methamphetamine near the Healthmark Regional Hospital Emergency Room, later is was confirmed Skywind Hayes was the owner of the small black case by a surveillance camera. Skywind Hayes was arrested on several felonies for punching a nurse and breaking her nose.

