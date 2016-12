MAN ARRESTED FOR RAPE OF 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms has arrested a Dothan man for the rape of an 11-year-old girl in Geneva County.

Paxton Jenkins, 18, was caught in bed with the child by the girl’s grandfather Tuesday morning.

Due to the age of the child, few details will be released. Sheriff Helms said this will be a difficult investigation.

Jenkins remains under guard in the Geneva County Jail charged with First Degree Rape.