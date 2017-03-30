MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY OF  8-YEAR OLD

Latest News

A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested on charges he sexually battered a young girl on multiple occasions during the 2012 and 2013 time frame.

41-year old Daniel Stephen Stark of Green Acres Boulevard is charged with sexual battery on a victim under age twelve.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the victim was around eight years old at the time of the incidents. She says they took place at a residence in Fort Walton Beach as well as in Stark’s truck. 

Stark was arrested March 28th and is being held without bond in the Okaloosa County jail.

