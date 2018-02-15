MAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING

Monday, February 12th, at 6:00 p.m., Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Healthmark Regional Medical Center for a stabbing that occurred. The victim of the stabbing stated that he had been stabbed a half a dozen times and had a partially collapsed lung. The assailant, identified as Jeffery Duncan, stated to Investigators that he had been high on methamphetamine a few days prior to the attack. Before the stabbing, earlier in the day, Mr. Duncan punched another victim, Robert Sheldon Peters, multiple times after the two had an argument. Jeffery Duncan was arrested and charged, by Walton County Sheriff’s Office, with aggravated battery, using a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Mr. Duncan is awaiting felony trial in the Walton County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

