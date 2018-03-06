MAN ARRESTED IN BAY COUNTY

Thursday, March 1st, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division served a search warrant at a hotel on Panama City Beach. The suspect, Sequille D Heatley was inside of the hotel room when Bay County Sheriff’s SID entered his room. Inside the room, Investigators found approximately one ounce of heroin, four ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana resin, drug paraphernalia, and what is believed to be prescriptions pills called Ritalin. Bay County Investigators believe that Mr. Hartley came from Fort Walton to Panama City Beach to sell the narcotics he had in his hotel room. Sequille D Heatley was arrested and charged by Bay County Sheriff’s Office with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Controlled Substance Ritalin, Possession of THC resin, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Share This Post





