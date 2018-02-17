MAN ARRESTED IN ESTO

Thursday, February 15th, a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Investigator stopped a red Chevrolet Pickup for a traffic related offense on Highway 79. When Investigators made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, one of the passengers, Danny Ray Stevens Jr., had an active warrant for his arrest for violation of probation. Investigators then searched the vehicle to only discover a clear vial that contained methamphetamine beside where Mr. Stevens was sitting. Danny Ray Stevens Jr. was arrested for his outstanding warrant and was charged by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine.

