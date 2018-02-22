MAN ARRESTED IN HOLMES COUNTY

Monday, February 19th, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a Holmes County Sheriff’s Investigator stopped a grey Lincoln Truck for traffic violations. As the Investigator was checking the driver’s license, K9 Lasso did a free air sniff around the outside of the vehicle. K9 Lasso confirmed the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Investigator then searched the vehicle. Inside the console was approximately one and a half ounces of methamphetamine and 44 counterfeit one hundred dollar bills. The driver, David Stanley, was arrested and charged by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in methamphetamine and additional charges for the counterfeit money are forthcoming.

