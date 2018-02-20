MAN ARRESTED IN NEW HOPE AREA

Friday, February 16th, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stopped a red Ford F-150 pickup for a traffic related offense on Highway 2 in the New Hope area. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and the driver’s person. In the vehicle, a digital scale with meth residue was found under the seat. On the driver’s person, a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine was found in his pocket. The driver, Rock A. Crowder, was arrested and charged by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Before this incident, Rock A. Crowder was already out on a bond for the charge of possession of methamphetamine in July of 2017.

Share This Post







