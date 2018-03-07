MAN ARRESTED IN OKALOOSA COUNTY

Monday, March 5th, a man was reported to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office by an alert citizen who saw him driving recklessly and then passed out inside a car. The man was near a Beal Parkway convenience store. When Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies arrived, they discovered the vehicle the man was in was indeed stolen on Sunday, March 4th, and that the man was a convicted felon. In the driver’s seat, the convicted felon was sitting on a semi-automatic handgun. The man, LaKeith Armstrong, refused to give Okaloosa Deputies his name and then after being handcuffed, he broke away from a Deputy and tried to escape. Thankfully, after a brief foot chase, Mr. Armstrong was captured. LaKeith Armstrong was arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with grand theft auto, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and two counts of resisting arrest. At the time of this report, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Share This Post





