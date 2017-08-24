MAN ARRESTED IN WALTON COUNTY AFTER ESCAPE FROM MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

A man who escaped a mental health facility in Alabama was behind bars in Walton County on Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies found him with a stolen vehicle. Reese Lee Prevatt, 33, escaped the Crenshaw Community Hospital’s south wing in Luverne, Alabama, on Monday night, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Following his escape, Prevatt broke into a home in Luverne and stole a white Kia sedan along with money, a watch and other valuables. At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call about a parked car with front-end damage at County Road 395 and U.S. Highway 98, the press release said. When they arrived they smelled alcohol on Prevatt, who was standing outside the vehicle. They also noticed multiple cans of Four Loco, an alcoholic malt beverage, in the Kia. The man, later identified as Prevatt, did not have any identification, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After running the car’s license plate, it came back as stolen from Alabama. Prevatt was arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property and booked into the Walton County Jail. The investigation continues.